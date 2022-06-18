Russia warns US over direct military confrontations

"The short-sightedness of the United States is also seen in the current circumstances. Driven by the desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia, the local elites are raising the stakes in escalating tensions by pumping up the Kyiv regime with weapons. Is not it clear that this is the road to a direct military confrontation between the major nuclear powers, fraught with unpredictable consequences?" the Russian embassy quoted Antonov as saying, according to Tass.

"For a long time, we patiently explained to our colleagues the inadmissibility of such actions. We warned about the imminence of a strong and adequate response. They didn't listen to us and tried to ignore us purporting that our place is ‘in the back seat,’" the ambassador wrote. "Everything has its limits. The last straw was the refusal of Washington and Brussels to take into account Russian concerns over security guarantees."

This is while US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky about a new package of US military aid for Ukraine worth $1 billion, according to Biden’s statement, published by the White House.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the aid request from the Donbas republics. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead of aiming to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started imposing wide-scale sanctions against Russia.

MP/PR