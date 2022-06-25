  1. Politics
Pres. Zelensky sacks 5 Ukrainian ambassadors, incl. to Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – In a decree on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky sacked five Ukrainian ambassadors to other countries, including his envoy to Tehran.

 Ukrainian ambassadors in five countries of Georgia, the Republic of Slovakia, the Republic of Portugal, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Lebanon were fired by the Ukrainian President in separate decrees.

