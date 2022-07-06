Another minister resigns from Boris Johnson government

Will Quince, the UK junior education minister, has resigned from Boris Johnson’s government. The latest cabinet official to quit defended the embattled prime minister just two days ago, Russia Today reported.

In an appearance on Sky News on Monday, Quince said No. 10 assured him that Johnson was not aware of allegations made against Conservative MP Christopher Pincher.

The prime minister’s office has since admitted that Johnson was aware of multiple complaints about Pincher’s alleged “predatory behavior” before appointing him deputy whip earlier this year.

Announcing his decision on Twitter, Quince cited the “inaccurate” assurances about Pincher as a reason for filing his resignation, and wished his successor well.

Meanwhile, UK's Labour leader said that he backs a snap general election, calling the embattled premier “unfit to govern.”

“He is unfit to be prime minister, he is not fit to govern the country,” Sir Keir Starmer said on Tuesday, according to Press TV. “We need a fresh start for Britain. We need a change of government.”

Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid, Britain's finance and health ministers, resigned in what many observers described as a “final blow” to Boris Johnson's already beleaguered government.

