Iran firm on promoting regional coop., dialogue

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday afternoon held phone talks with his Omani counterpart Badr al-Bu Saidi over the most important bilateral issues as well as some matters of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.

Amir-Abdollahian referred to the visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Oman and described the trip as a new turning point in ties between Tehran and Muscat.

He also spoke about the importance of expanding bilateral ties more than ever before from the viewpoint of the heads of the two governments. Amir-Abdollahianthen underlined the necessity of pursuing and implementing agreements reached by Iran and Oman during the visit.

While welcoming a visit by a delegation from Oman’s government to Tehran for pursuing those deals, the Iranian foreign minister underscored the strong determination of both sides to press ahead with their cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian then described Oman’s role in regional developments as important and appreciated Muscat’s efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

The top Iranian diplomat also pointed to US President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit to the region, noting that officials in West Asia shouldn’t let extra-regional countries influence cooperation and stability here. “We emphasize dialogue and cooperation in the region and believe that West Asian nations should decide its future themselves”, the Iranian foreign minister stressed.

Badr al-Busaidi for his part underlined the need for the implementation of bilateral agreements reached between Iran and Oman during President Raisi’s successful visit to Muscat. He said Oman trusts the new Iranian administration’s approach which is based on the expansion of ties with the regional countries.

The Omani foreign minister also announced the formation of a working group inside his country’s government to pursue the agreements with Iran reached during the Iranian president’s visit to Masqat.

The two sides in the telephone conversation also welcomed the continuation of a truce in Yemen. Amir-Abdollahianunderscored the necessity of the complete removal of the siege against the Yemeni people.

The Iranian foreign minister also informed his Omani counterpart of the latest developments in the sanctions removal negotiations.

ZZ/MFA