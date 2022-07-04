FM stresses Iran's seriousness in talks to reach strong deal

In the telephone conversation that took place on Monday afternoon, Amir-Abdollahian conditioned constructive negotiations on seriousness, initiative and flexibility on the part of the United States.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's seriousness in achieving a lasting and strong agreement.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, for his part stressed his country's approach to the necessity of reaching a final conclusion and an agreement in Iran's talks with the big powers, adding that Oman always supports reaching an agreement in nuclear negotiations and meeting Iran's legitimate demands.

