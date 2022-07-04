  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2022

FM stresses Iran's seriousness in talks to reach strong deal

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian spoke by phone with Badr al-Busaidi, foreign minister of Sultanate of Oman to discuss mutual, regional and international issues, including the talks on removal of US sanctions on Iran.

In the telephone conversation that took place on Monday afternoon, Amir-Abdollahian conditioned constructive negotiations on seriousness, initiative and flexibility on the part of the United States.

The Iranian foreign minister stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran's seriousness in achieving a lasting and strong agreement.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, for his part stressed his country's approach to the necessity of reaching a final conclusion and an agreement in Iran's talks with the big powers, adding that Oman always supports reaching an agreement in nuclear negotiations and meeting Iran's legitimate demands.

