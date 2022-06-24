Regional countries must decide on future of region: Iran FM

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi on Thursday afternoon.

During the phone talks, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional and international issues.

Amir-Abdollahian underlined Tehran and Muscat’s determination to expand and deepen bilateral ties and emphasized the need to pursue and implement different aspects and agreements reached by the two sides during Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi’s visit to Oman.

Iran’s top diplomat termed Oman’s outstanding regional role “important” and appreciated the country’s efforts to establish peace, stability and cooperation in the region, especially its efforts regarding the Yemeni issue.

Iranian foreign minister said that Iran puts special emphasis on regional dialog and cooperation and it believes that regional nations must decide the future of the region.

Omanin foreign minister, for his turn, said that the approach taken by new Iranian administration to expand of ties with regional countries is very important.

Badr Albusaidi further said that his country is serious about pursuing the agreements signed by Iran and Oman during President Raeisi’s recent visit to the Persian Gulf sultanate.

In their conversation, the two sides also discussed the latest state of the sanctions removal talks.

MA/MFA