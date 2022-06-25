  1. Politics
Jun 25, 2022

Raeisi:

Iran ready to send Covid-19 vaccines to Yemen

TEHRAN, Jun. 25 (MNA) – Iranian president has told the head of the Yemeni political council that Tehran is ready to dispatch Covid-19 vaccines to help the impoverished country in the fight against the pandemic.

President Ebrahim Raeisi held a phone call with the Chairman of the Supreme Political Council on Saturday during which Raeisi declared the preparedness of Iranian government to send Covid-19 vaccines to help the impoverished country in the fight against the pandemic.

The president said that Iran supports a ceasefire that will lead to full peace and a real lifting of the blockade against the Yemeni nation.

"We are ready to send humanitarian aid and coronavirus vaccines to the Yemeni people," Raeisi told Mahdi Al-Mashat.

