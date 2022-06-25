Iran ready to send Covid-19 vaccines to Yemen

President Ebrahim Raeisi held a phone call with the Chairman of the Supreme Political Council on Saturday during which Raeisi declared the preparedness of Iranian government to send Covid-19 vaccines to help the impoverished country in the fight against the pandemic.

The president said that Iran supports a ceasefire that will lead to full peace and a real lifting of the blockade against the Yemeni nation.

"We are ready to send humanitarian aid and coronavirus vaccines to the Yemeni people," Raeisi told Mahdi Al-Mashat.

