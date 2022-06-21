Venezuela to set up sci.-tech. park in cooperation with Iran

Maduro pointed to his recent visit to Iran and appreciated the salient achievements taken by knowledge-based companies based in Iran

Turning to the significance of progress of countries in the field of science and technology, the Venezuelan president said that a country that is lagging behind in knowledge, education, science and technology at the contemporary world of today, that country would soon be enslaved by world powers.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he also said that his country is eyeing to expand its cooperation with capable and competent Iranian firms, adding that Iranian government is committed to transfer all its technical know-how and knowledge to Venezuela in line with “All-Out Development” at the request of Venezuelan government.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro along with his accompanying delegation on his recent trip to Iran visited Pardis Technology Park last Monday as hosted by Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and Head of Pardis Technology Park Mehdi Saffarinia.

On June 14, Venezuelan minister of agriculture and Iranian Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Ali Zolfi Gol paid a visit to the Iranian Knowledge-based firms' achievements fair as well.

