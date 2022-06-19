Kazakh pres. visits exhibition of Iran knowledge-based firms

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi invited his Kazakh counterpart to pay a visit to the exhibition of Iranian knowledge-based companies in Tehran on Sunday afternoon.

During the visit, President of Kazakhstan was briefed on the salient achievements gained by Iranian knowledge-based companies.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Saturday evening and was welcomed by the Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad.

MA/IRN84794152