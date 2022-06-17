"Iran won't distance itself from result-oriented talks," the top Iranian diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a post on his Twitter account on Friday.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the foreign ministry will adhere to the piece of legislation approved by the lawmakers at the Iranian parliament in late 2020 dubbed "Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions and Protect Rights of the People" in a bid to make sure the United States will remove the anti-Tehran sanctions.

"Abiding by Majlis (parliament) law, we continue talks & call on US to be realistic & abandon sanctions lunacy," he added.

"We NEVER hesitate to neutralize sanctions," he underscored at the end of his post.

He also pointed to the approval of an anti-Iran resolution in International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, which was drafted by Washington and its E3 allies and called on the "IAEA to focus on technical duties instead of adopting politicized approach."

The Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA by the removal of the US sanctions on Tehran between Iran and the P4+1 with the indirect involment of the US have been on hold since March as Washington insists on its refusal to undo its past wrongs through measures such as removing Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) from its list of foreign terrorist organizations.

Recently, the IAEA Board of Governors issued an anti-Iran resolution drafted by Washington and the E3 accusing Iran of non-cooperation with the agency.

Iran retaliated the resolution by disconnecting and removing dozens of IAEA surveillance cameras that were installed in different Iranian nuclear sites beyond the Safeguards Agreement between Tehran and the agency.

It has also started fueling advanced IR-6 centrifuges as part of the reaction to the Western-drafted resolution at the IAEA.

Tehran has vowed it will take other measures if the IAEA continues its illegal moves.

KI