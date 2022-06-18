Tehran supports result-oriented talks: FM to Borrell

In the phone conversation on Saturday afternoon, the Iranian foreign minister expressed appreciation to Mr. Borrell's efforts to reach an agreement and criticized the counterproductive and hasty actions of the United States in drafting a resolution to the IAEA Board of Governors.

Amir-Abdollahian also said, "Tehran has always welcomed sensible and result-oriented negotiations, but in order to reach a good and lasting agreement, it is essential that the other side gives up its double standards and contradictory behaviors."

"After the resolution was issued at the IAEA Board of Governors, we showed that we will not retreat from our nation's rights, and if the US wants to continue its counterproductive behavior, it will face a proportionate response from us."

The Iranian diplomat stressed that "We still believe that diplomacy is the best and most proportionate path and solution."

"Iran has never distanced itself from the negotiating table," added Ami-Abdullahian, adding "For this reason, we have always presented important initiatives in the talks to reach a favorable agreement. But negotiations must yield results."

This item is being updated...

KI