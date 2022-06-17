Iran defeat Brazil at IHF Youth Beach Handball World Champion

Iran had previously defeated the US 2-0 Qatar 2-0 and France 2-0 and lost to Sweden 2-0 and Croatia 2-1, Tehran Times reported.

Iran qualified for quarterfinals round.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion.

The tournament was established in 2017, taking place every two year. The current tournament format lasts over approximately six days and involves 16 men's and 16 women's teams initially competing in four groups of four teams.

KI/TT