Mar 12, 2022, 6:12 PM

Iranian girls win Thailand at 2022 Asian Women's Handball

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – The national Iranian U18 women's handball team defeated Thailand in the 2022 Asian Women's Handball.

The Iranian U18 female handball team beat the team of Thailand 28-21 in their third match in the 2022 Asian Women's Handball underway in Almaty, Kazakhstan from Mar. 7 to 14.

The Iranian girls lost their first match to Kazakhstan 30-24 while they beat India 42-37 in their second match.

The 2022 Asian Women's Handball Championship is the 16th edition of the championship which acts as the qualification tournament for the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship in Slovenia. The top two teams from the Asian championship will directly qualify for the world event.

Kamal Iranidoost
