Iran makes history at IHF Youth Beach Handball World C'ship

On Saturday, the Iranian team defeated Argentina 2-1 (19-12, 14-15, 8-4) and advanced to the semifinals.

Iran had previously defeated the U.S. 2-0 Qatar 2-0, France 2-0 and Brazil 2-0 and lost to Sweden 2-0 and Croatia 2-1.

Iran is scheduled to play Brazil on Saturday in the semifinals.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion, Greece.

The tournament was established in 2017, taking place every two years. The current tournament format lasts approximately six days and involves 16 men's and 16 women's teams initially competing in four groups of four teams.

