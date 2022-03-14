Iran women's junior handball team qualifies for world c'ships

The 2022 Asian Women's Handball finished on Monday with two matches between India and Thailand and Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

India thrashed Thai team 41-18 and the Kazakh team who hosted the Asian championships beat Uzbakistan 29-22.

At the end of the Asian championships, the teams of India, Iran and Kazakhstan ranked first to third, while Uzbekistan and Thailand ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

With these results, the teams of India and Iran booked their places in the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship, which will be held in Slovenia from June 22 to July 3.

The Iranian girls lost their first match to Kazakhstan 30-24 while they beat India 42-37 in their second match.

Iran beat the team of Thailand 28-21 in their third match in the 2022 Asian Women's Handball which was held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from Mar. 7 to 14. For their fourth and final match, the Iranian gild won Uzbekistan 25-21.

