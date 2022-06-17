Iran beats France at IHF Youth Beach Handball World C'ships

The Iranian youth beach handball team gained a victory in their second match against France at the International Handball Federation (IHF) Youth Beach Handball World Championship on Friday in Heraklion, Greece.

Iran beat France 2-0.

Iran lost to Croatia in its first match at the competition in penalty shootouts 7-6 on Thursday.

In the table, the Croatian team has already reached the quarterfinals with 6 points, while the teams of Sweden, Iran, Brazil and France have gained 4 points so far.

Qatar is at the bottom of the table with 2 points while Iran will face Brazil in its third match.

With a victory against Brazil, Iran will join the top eight teams, and if its fails, in the case of the victory of Sweden against France, the Iranian team will advance to the quarterfinals.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championship takes place between 14 and 19 June, while the IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are set to be played between 21 and 26 June in the same venue in Heraklion.

