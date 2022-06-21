  1. Sports
Iran begins beach handball world c'ships with defeat

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – The national Iranian beach handball team lost to powerful Denmark at its first match at the 2022 IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships underway in Greece.

The national Iranian beach handball team was beaten by the powerful team of Denmark 2-0.

The first half of the match ended with a 23-10 decisive victory for Denmark while the European team overpowered the Iranian side in the second half as well with a 20-12 result.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are taking place on the island of Crete in Greece.

Iran made history by ever winning a medal in beach volleyball after landing in third place at the 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championships in Greece's Crete a few days ago.

