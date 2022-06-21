Iran begins beach handball world c'ships with defeat

The national Iranian beach handball team was beaten by the powerful team of Denmark 2-0.

The first half of the match ended with a 23-10 decisive victory for Denmark while the European team overpowered the Iranian side in the second half as well with a 20-12 result.

The 2022 IHF Men’s Beach Handball World Championships are taking place on the island of Crete in Greece.

Iran made history by ever winning a medal in beach volleyball after landing in third place at the 2022 IHF Men’s Youth (U18) Beach Handball World Championships in Greece's Crete a few days ago.

