Iran junior beach handball team win Asian C'ships

In the last game of the second round of the Asian Junior Beach Handball Championship which was hosted by Iran, the Iranian junior beach handball team on Monday managed to defeat Pakistan 2-0 and win the gold medal of the competition.

The Iranian handball team had previously won against the national teams of Afghanistan, Jordan, Qatar and India in the tournament.

The Iranian young handball players also got permission to participate in world competitions with this victory.

The top two teams in the adult competitions and the top two teams in the Junior competitions will qualify for the Beach Handball World Championships which is slated to be held in Greece in June.

