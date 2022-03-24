Iran crowned at Asian Women’s Youth Handball C’ships

Iran made history by winning a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship.

The Iranian team started the campaign with a 44-35 win over Uzbekistan on Friday and also edged Kazakhstan 20-19 and India 25-24.

It's for the first time an Iranian handball team win a gold medal in Asia.

The 2022 Asian Women's Youth Handball Championship is being held from March 18 to 25 in Almaty, Kazakhstan under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation.

Iran also booked a berth in the 2022 Women's Youth World Handball Championship in Georgia.

MA/