Iran learns rivals at 2023 IHF World Championship

The Iranian team is drawn into Group A along with Spain, Montenegro and Chile, Tehran Times reported.

On Saturday afternoon, the World Championship draw was completed at the Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra in Katowice, the same city which will host the first match of the competition, Poland vs France, on 11 January 2023.

Iran will play Chile on Jan. 12 in their opening match and meet Montenegro and Spain on Jan. 14 and 16, respectively.

The full draw is as follows:

Group A (in Krakow): Spain, Montenegro, Chile, Iran

Group B (in Katowice): France, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia

Group C (in Gothenburg): Sweden, Brazil, Africa 2, Uruguay

Group D (in Kristianstad): Iceland, Portugal, Hungary, Republic of Korea

Group E (in Katowice): Germany, Qatar, Serbia, Africa 5

Group F (in Krakow): Norway, North Macedonia, Argentina, Netherlands

Group G (in Jönköping): Africa 1, Croatia, Africa 3, the U.S.

Group H (in Malmö): Denmark, Belgium, Bahrain, Africa 4

KI/TT