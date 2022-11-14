Amir-Abdollahian strongly condemns Istanbul attack

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed his condolences to the government and the nation of Turkey over the Istanbul terrorist attack.

"We strongly condemn the terrorist act and the targeting of innocent people in Istanbul," Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Monday.

"Terrorism is reprehensible and condemned both in Taksim and Shah Cheragh and everywhere in the world," the Iranian top diplomat stressed.

Earlier on Sunday, six were killed and 81 were injured in a terrorist bomb attack on Istanbul’s popular pedestrian thoroughfare Istiklal Avenue.

According to Turkey's Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Turkish police have detained 22 suspects, including the person who had planted the bomb.

