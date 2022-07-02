Iran FM off to Syria

Amir-Abdollahian is to hold talks with Syria’s senior officials on bilateral, regional, and international issues during the trip.

Some developments are taking place in the region and Iran wants to make sure that it plays a constructive role and prevents new crises to occur, said Amir-Abdollahian before leaving Tehran adding, "In continuation of my trip to Turkey 4 days ago, it is necessary to have consultations with the Syrian authorities too."

The Iranian foreign minister is set to discuss regional and international issues with Syrian officials including his Syrian counterpart and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

This is the fourth visit of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Damascus after taking office last August.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Friday evening announced that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit the Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday, July 2, 2022, to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

