Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian to visit Syria on Saturday

In continuation of his regional visit to Turkey, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will leave Tehran for Damascus on Saturday to visit high-ranking Syrian officials, Nasser Kanaani stated.

This is the fourth visit of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Damascus after taking office last August.

Reviewing bilateral ties between Iran and Syria and exchanging views on the regional and international issues have been cited as the main aim behind visit of Amir-Abdollahian to Damascus, Kanaani underlined.

Iran’s top diplomat visited Syrian capital of Damascus in Sept. 2021 to participate in Regional Conference to Support Iraq and met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

