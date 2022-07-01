  1. Politics
Jul 1, 2022, 10:50 PM

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian to visit Syria on Saturday

Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian to visit Syria on Saturday

TEHRAN, Jul. 01 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman on Friday evening announced that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Syrian capital of Damascus on Saturday July 02 to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

In continuation of his regional visit to Turkey, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will leave Tehran for Damascus on Saturday to visit high-ranking Syrian officials, Nasser Kanaani stated.

This is the fourth visit of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to Damascus after taking office last August.

Reviewing bilateral ties between Iran and Syria and exchanging views on the regional and international issues have been cited as the main aim behind visit of Amir-Abdollahian to Damascus, Kanaani underlined.

Iran’s top diplomat visited Syrian capital of Damascus in Sept. 2021 to participate in Regional Conference to Support Iraq and met and held talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

MA/FNA14010410000558

News Code 188627
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188627/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News