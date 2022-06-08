Tehran, New Delhi sign agreement on legal assistance

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who has traveled to India, met and held talks with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday in New Delhi.

Following this meeting, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries signed a legal assistance agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India.

The Iranian Foreign Minister also met and held talks with the National Security Advisor of India on Wednesday.

This two-day visit takes place at the official invitation of his Indian counterpart.

Currently, the level of Iran-India relations is appropriate, he said upon his arrival in New Delhi, India, noting, "In the exchange of delegations between the two states, particularly in the incumbent government, there is the growth of comprehensive ties, including in economic and cultural areas."

RHM/5509465