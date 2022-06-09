Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian arrives in India’s Mumbai for talks

Upon his arrival to Mumbai, Amir-Abdollahian addressed trade and economic agents from both the private and public sectors, as hosted by National Industries Organization of India and Indian World Trade Center.

Earlier on Wednesday, Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for New Delhi on Tuesday June 07 at the official invitation of the Indian counterpart to meet with high-ranking Indian officials.

The visit is aimed at developing relations between the two countries and conducting strategic consultations on bilateral cooperation on regional issues as well as international developments.

