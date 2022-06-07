Covid-19 controlled in Iran through domestic power

On Friday, 25th June 2021, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the first dose of the Iran Covo- Barekat vaccine. The vaccine, which results from the efforts of young Iranian researchers and scientists, recently received a license through relying on indigenous knowledge, and Iran became one of the six countries producing the corona vaccine in the world.

After injecting the vaccine, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked all those involved in bringing national honour with their honourable work through their knowledge, experience, scientific and practical efforts, and said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude towards Mr. Mokhber and his colleagues, who shined in this case as well as other subjects with compassion, interest, initiative and ability, and Dr. Marandi and Dr. Sajjadi for their constant care of my health."

Referring to the insistence on his vaccination since a few months ago, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "Since the beginning, I did not want to use a non-Iranian vaccine, so I said I would wait for the Iranian vaccine because we must respect this national honour and when the possibility to prevent and treat inside exists why not use it?"

He added, "Of course, when needed, the use of foreign vaccines along with Iranian vaccines is not a problem, but we must respect all the young, hardworking and active Iranian scientists and thanks to those active in the production of this vaccine and other centres that are producing vaccines in the country."

When Ebrahim Raiesi took the office, the death toll of the fatal disease was around 600 people a day. As a result of follow-ups and calculated tactics of the administration and medical personnel over the past months, the rate reached zero death on June 2, 2022.

Hosseinali Shahriari, the head of the Parliament Health Commission said that over 100 people a day die from coronavirus in most European countries and the United States.

The 13th Government succeeded in vaccinating Iranians with the help of IRGC, parliamentarians, the Islamic Republic Army, Iran’s Red Crescent Society, and Basij, he added.

On some days, more than one million doses of vaccines are injected in the country, he underlined.

In a message, President Raeisi congratulated the great nation of Iran and the Leader on the achievement of zero Covid-19 death cases.

The great result has been achieved in a situation where our country was faced with many oppressive sanctions by some powers claiming to be advocates of human rights, and even impeded the import of vital medicines and the necessary health and medical facilities for the treatment of this disease, he noted.

Thanks to the trust and reliance on domestic capacity and the unremitting sacrifices of the medical staff and public vaccination, the country has achieved great success in this area, President said, noting that according to the World Health Organization and international organizations, Iran is among the countries that have been able to prevent and treat Covid-19.

During the meeting with Iranian health minister Bahram Einollahi in Geneva, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom praised Iran's achievements in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, especially given that Iran's daily deaths from the pandemic have dropped under 10. The WHO head further praised Iran's comprehensive coverage of vaccination against the Coivd-19 as being at an ideal level.

Behrouz Mohebbi Najmabadi, a member of the Planning and Budget Commission of the Parliament said that the president's direct talks with Russian and Chinese counterparts to import vaccines and the efforts made by the 13th Government Health Ministry led to the achievement.

A member of the Presiding Board of Iran’s Parliament Mohammad Reza Dashti Ardakani stated that the zero Covid-19 death cases were gained as a result of the efforts made by the health staff and government.

With the empathy and coordination of its three branches of power and medical staff, Iran reached the point where it produces vaccines from a country that initially had difficulty meeting its drug needs to deal with the coronavirus, he underscored.

In addition to meeting its domestic needs, Iran also exports the vaccine to meet the needs of other countries abroad, he further noted.

Another lawmaker, Mojtaba Rezakhah also said that Raiesi's government did not show off in curbing coronavirus.

Jihadi and determining steps were taken by the government resulted in controlling the pandemic, he pointed out.

Importing vaccines and supporting health personnel were among other reasons for achieving the success, the MP said.

Earlier on June 6, the Health Ministry said that the number of deaths from the coronavirus pandemic in Iran increased to 141,332 with one more Iranian killed by the deadly disease over the past 24 hours.

The Iranian government has provided its citizens with millions of doses since February 10, 2021.

According to the Health Ministry, 64,556,249 Iranians have received the first dose and 57,875,691 people have so far received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 27,574,708 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

