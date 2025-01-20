Funeral ceremony held for two judges assassinated in Tehran

The ceremony, held on Monday morning in front of the Supreme Court headquarters in Tehran, was attended by many top state officials and judges, including Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Head of the Supreme Court Mohammad Jafar Montazeri spoke at the event, saying, “Over the past 45 years, many martyrs have nurtured the tree of the Revolution with their blood.”

He stated that the “bloodthirsty enemy” wrongly assumes that it can deter Iran from the path of the Islamic Revolution by assassinating these “valuable individuals”.

“The people and youth must pursue and find the answer to this question: Why have the enemy and global arrogance targeted and assassinated a particular group or movement within the Islamic Revolution since its inception?” he noted.

Hojjatoleslam Ali Razini, head of Branch 39 of the Supreme Court, and Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Moqiseh, head of Branch 53, were assassinated in a terrorist attack on Saturday morning. They were both known for dealing with cases associated with crimes against national security, spies, and terrorism.

In a statement, the Judiciary’s media office said that right after the terrorist act, an attempt was made to arrest the gunman, who then quickly committed suicide.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the prayers performed over the bodies of the two judges at Imam Khomeini Religious Center on Sunday evening.

