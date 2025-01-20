  1. Politics
Ukraine loses over 460 soldiers in Kursk Region in past day

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) –  The Ukrainian armed forces have lost over 460 soldiers in the Kursk region in the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Over the past day, the Ukrainian armed forces lost over 460 servicepeople, four tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, an armored personnel carrier, nine armored combat vehicles, 57 vehicles, five artillery pieces, a mortar, an electronic warfare station, an armored recovery vehicle, as well as four UAV control points and an ammunition depot were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

In total, Ukraine has lost over 53,330 servicepeople and 308 tanks during the offensive in Kursk region, the ministry added.

