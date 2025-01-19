Plasco collapse anniv.: A tribute to sacrifice and solidarity

On January 19, 2017, the Plasco building, a 17-story steel high-rise in Tehran, caught fire and collapsed while several firefighters were still inside.

The eighth anniversary of the collapse of the Plasco Building is an occasion to honor the memory of the heroes who sacrificed their lives to save others.

On the cold morning of January 19, 2017, a massive fire engulfed the Plasco Building. The flames, spreading relentlessly with every passing moment, threatened the lives and livelihoods of dozens. Plasco, once a symbol of modern commerce and progress in Tehran, turned into a pile of ashes within hours.

What eternalized this tragedy in Iranians' collective memory was the bravery of the firefighters who rushed into the inferno without hesitation and with hearts full of courage. Their names will never be forgotten—heroes who, even in their final moments, were solely focused on saving others.

Jomhouri Street in Theran, where the Plasco Building was located, is now home to a memorial honoring these selfless individuals.

Those who were near the building that day still recall the sound of sirens, the crowd's commotion, and the rescue teams' tireless efforts. Every second of that day passed with a mix of fear and hope until, by midday, the building collapsed entirely, leaving behind a deafening silence.

Two years after the tragedy, the new Plasco Building was constructed. The new Plasco Building incorporates advanced safety features and modern architectural designs, ensuring it meets the highest standards of fire safety and structural stability. It stands as a promise to the families of the victims and the wider community that their sacrifices have not been forgotten.

The anniversary of the Plasco tragedy is not just a reminder of a disaster; it is a symbol of solidarity, sacrifice, and humanity that brings us closer during difficult times.

MP/