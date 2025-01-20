  1. Politics
Jan 20, 2025, 9:50 AM

General Bagheri:

Iran, Pakistan armed forces must enhance cooperation

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri has stressed the the armed forces of Iran and Pakistan should boost their cooperation in fighting against terrorism.

Bagheri, who arrived in Pakistan on Sunday night, said on Monday morning about the goals of his trip that taking care of the borders of two friendly and brotherly countries requires more strength and power because the enemies are trying to abuse the borders, so more cooperation and coordination is required.

"We started the work of blocking the common borders," he said, adding, "A number of border markets have been activated and some others are in the process of exploitation, and it is important to develop the commercial and economic relations between the two countries."

He further underlined that Iran and Pakistan's armed forces should cooperate more against terrorist and separatist elements and groups so that they can witness the improvement of security.

"We will also hold talks with Pakistani counterparts in the fields of education, information, exercises, and defense industry. We follow these cooperations and coordination with the Pakistani side seriously.:

