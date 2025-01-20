Yemen with pinpointing missiles cannot be defeated: official

Speaking at a ceremony attended by Yemeni officials on Monday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen, said that "We must thank God Almighty for the work we have done in supporting and supporting Gaza."

"We should not be affected by propaganda," Al-Houthi said, adding that "We tell Saudi Arabia that your perception of the past is wrong. Any aggression against Yemen will cause severe damage to your economy."

"To those who want to invade Yemen, we say, you cannot defeat a nation that has pinpointing and precise missiles," he added.

After the Israeli attacks against the people of Gaza intensified as part of its genocidal campaign in the autumn 2023, Yemen announced its support for the Palestinians and targeted Israeli army positions with drone and missile attacks dozens of times over the past year.

The Israeli army attacked Yemen several times to stop the attacks and damaged some of the country's civilian infrastructure; but these attacks did not stop the operations of the Yemeni armed forces.

The United States and the United Kingdom also intervened to stop the operations by Yemen and to support their ally Israeli regime, but their attacks also did not yield any results and the Yemeni operations intensified even more.

