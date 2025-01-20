FM Araghchi's visit to New York cancelled: Baghaei

Addressing reporters on Monday, Baghaei said, "Araghchi's trip to New York was supposed to be held today, but due to the developments in Palestine and the region, the situation was changed a bit and this trip will not be held."

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is supposed to visit New York next week.

A ministerial meeting with the agenda of the West Asian region especially the issue of Palestine and Gaza will be held in New York under the chairmanship of Algeria, and Iran has been invited to participate in this meeting, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters.

The focus of the meeting is on the continued genocide and crimes of the Zionist regime, and the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is supposed to participate in this meeting, Iranian senior diplomat Esmaeil Baghaei noted.

MNA/