Superpowers behaved like Hitler under pandemic: Iran minister

Iran's minister said that "the superpowers treated us like Hitler because they sanctioned medicine and vaccines for the Iranians."

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Iranian scientists achieved medical success and were able to produce six very advanced vaccines, he underlined.

Covid-19 era showed that the health staff is with the people, he said, noting that the sacrifice of the medical community was obvious during this period.

On July 16, The Health Ministry announced that 64,704,093 Iranians have received the first dose and 58,064,477 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Furthermore, 28,340,424 people have also received the third shot as the booster jab.

Despite the high Covid-19 death toll in other countries, the rate in Iran has sharply declined. The reason lies in the 13th government's reliance on domestic capacity and its admirable efforts for public vaccination.

Thanks to the trust and reliance on domestic capacity and the unremitting sacrifices of the medical staff and public vaccination, the country has achieved great success in this area, President has earlier said, noting that according to the World Health Organization and international organizations, Iran is among the countries that have been able to prevent and treat Covid-19.

The first cargo of Iran’s domestically-made COVID-19 vaccine (COV-Iran Barakat) arrived in Nicaragua on Tuesday, June 21.

AMK/5539617