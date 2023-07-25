End of Covid-19 state of emergency announced in Iran

In the statement, the Iranian health ministry said that it is not necessary for all people to put on facemasks anymore as the Covid-19 state of emergency has ended in line with an advisory instruction prepared by the National Scientific Covid-19 Committee.

The statement further said that only elderly people, people with underlying diseases, and people with primary immunodeficiency, kidney, heart, lung and liver diseases, as well as those who have been in direct contact with a person who is suspected or definitely infected with Covid-19, should wear a mask.

"Also, in the case of healthcare centers in areas where general or cluster transmission of Covid-19 has been reported, putting on masks is recommended for all the people, including the staff and clients at those centers," the ministry said while noting, "However, in areas where there is a definite risk of transmission in an isolated way, the use of masks is recommended only for the staff who get contacted with patients."

