Iran records the first day of no Covid deaths

The Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi on Thursday in a tweet wrote, "After two years and 100 days of confrontation between the powerful Iranian nation and the Coronavirus, and while high casualties are reported in the United States and Europe, Iran experienced the first day without the death of the Covid."

Nearly 150 million doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

The total number of injected vaccines reached 149 million 978 thousand 995 doses, Iran's health ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

