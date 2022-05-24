WHO head praises Iran success in fighting Covid-19

During the meeting with Iranian health minister Bahram Einollahi in Geneva on Tuesday, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom praised Iran's achievements in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic, especially given that Iran's daily deaths from the pandemic have dropped under 10. The WHO head further praised Iran comprehensive coverage of vaccination against the Coivd-19 as being at an ideal level.

Iranian Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi, for his part, congratulated Tedros Adhanom on his re-election as ِthe WHO director-general and explained Iran's achievements in the fight against Coronavirus and vaccination campaign in Iran.

The health minister said that through the support of the people and the efforts of the medical personnel, the Covid-19 disease in Iran has been brought under control and for more than the past two weeks, the daily deaths in Iran have been under 10 cases.

The minister added that about 150 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Iran while about 75% of the population have been vaccinated.

Dr. Einollahi also condemned the oppressive US sanctions against Iran while highlighting that the sanctions could not prevent Iran from containing the pandemic as the Iranian people rushed to assist the medical sector.

The Iranian health minister further criticized the inaction of the international organization with regard to the dire health situation in war-hit countries.

