Iran determined to coop with countries in need to fight COVID

Speaking on Saturday at the meeting of the National Task Force Against Coronavirus, Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the birthday of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS) and appreciated all those involved in the fight against COVID-19, saying, "Observance of health protocols must be institutionalised by following Supreme Leader's model."

Raeisi described the Ministry of Health and the National Task Force Against Coronavirus as the official and main source of information about coronavirus and stated, "Speaking outside this framework causes normalisation or anxiety in society and it affects the daily life of people and businesses."

The President further stressed the need for countries to cooperate in the fight against COVID-19 and announced the determination of the Islamic Republic of Iran to continue humanitarian policies and help countries in need in the region and other parts of the world.

Raeisi also stressed the need to help China deal with the current corona outbreak, saying, "China helped the people of our country by sending vaccine shipments during the corona crisis in our country, and today we are in a situation where we can help the Chinese people and government by transferring our country's scientific experiences against corona."

The President also praised the work of Iranian companies in producing corona vaccine and said, "By taking into account the necessary reserves for the future, these companies can export surplus vaccines, for which Afghanistan is a priority."

