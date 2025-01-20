Gaza people taught nations how to stand against terrorism

Referring to the ceasefire between the Israeli regime and the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas took effect today in Gaza, halting months of intense violence and genocide committed by the Zionists, the Iranian president said, "We congratulate the resistant people of Gaza and Palestine on this victory. They stood with strength and honor against the Zionist regime and achieved this great achievement.

"These resilient people taught other nations how to stand against terrorism," he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian spoke about the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and said, "From the beginning of the victory of the Islamic Revolution until now, the enemies assassinated Iranian leaders, elders and elites to prevent this revolution from taking place."

"Our enemies think they can defeat us, but if the people stay with us, no power can defeat us," he added.

MNA/