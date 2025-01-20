Iran Army stages massive offensive-security exercise

In the first phase of the offensive-security exercise of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, which started last night, the Army forces simulated detaining the terrorist groups' ringleaders.

At this stage, by acquiring the information and identifying the location of the gatherings of the hypothetical cross-border terrorist forces, the Army's rapid reaction forces carried out specialized operations.

The Army forces also simulated pounding the terrorists' headquarters with missiles and drones.

The Iranian army said in a statement on Sunday that the exercise will be held with the aim of enhancing the combat capabilities and displaying the power of new weapons and equipment.

The drill will be held "with the participation of artillery, armored, airborne, drone, electronic warfare, and 840th Missile Group units of the Army Ground Forces and other logistics units."

MP/TSN3241294