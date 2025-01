Approval Rating Drops: Biden, who famously dropped out of the 2024 presidential election, will now leave the White House after one term and see the Republican party take over with Donald Trump as the next president.

A new Emerson College poll showed Biden will likely leave the White House with low approval ratings.

The poll, conducted from Jan. 10 through Jan. 11, found Biden had a 37% job approval rating and 52% disapproval rating as he nears his exit.

MNA