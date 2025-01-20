  1. Sports
Kartal one step away from leading Persepolis

TEHRAN, Jan. 20 (MNA) – Ismail Kartal is set to become Persepolis football team new head coach.

Kartal joined Fenerbahce on a one-year contract last year, reuniting with the team for a third time as manager but left the Turkish giants in June.

The 63-year-old previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons, and was assistant manager from 2010 to 2014. He bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.

Now, he is a candidate to replace Juan Carlos Garrido, who left the team last month following poor results in 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) and AFC Champions League Elite.

