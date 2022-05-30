Iran records only 2 deaths from Covid-19 for 2nd day

The Iranian health ministry said in a statement that as of Monday, 240 new cases of Covid 19 were detected in the country and 63 of them were admitted to hospital.

The total number of Covid 19 patients in the country reached 7,231,802 people, the statement added.

It also said that unfortunately, in the last 24 hours, 2 Covid-19 patients lost their lives, bringing the overall deaths from the disease to 141,310.

This was the second day in a row that the ministry records only two deaths from the Covid-19, the lowest since the outbreak of the disease in early 2020.

Fortunately, 7,047, 817 Covid-19 patients have been recovered or discharged from hospitals so far, the statement also reported.

Currently, 539 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in the intensive care units (ICUs) of hospitals.

So far, 52,223,364 diagnostic tests to detect Covid-19 have been conducted in the country.

Recently on May 24, the Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom held a meeting with the Iranian health minister in Geneva during which he hailed Iran for the successful containing of the Covid-19 pandemic in Iran.

