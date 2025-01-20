Tehran-Moscow can hold full-fledged military cooperation

Pezeshkian made the remarks in an interview with Soloviev Live TV show.

"Naturally, we will try to develop cooperation in all fields where we can help each other, in the military and security spheres, too," the Iranian leader said when asked about whether Tehran and Moscow could maintain both military-technical and defense cooperation further down the road.

"The enemy should have no illusions that we can easily be defeated," he added.

"They [the US and Europe] are trying to enforce Iranophobia on the international community," the Iranian president said, as he emphasized that the West does not target Tehran alone. "They are currently creating a wrong image of Russia, as they control the media and keep banking and international relations under their control and they can largely put pressure on public opinion," he noted.

However, Pezeshkian maintained that cooperation and assistance from other countries that "target freedom and independence" will make it possible to destroy the "Western totalitarian and unipolar world order."

"We have an increasing convergence of views and approaches, which is only increasing, and we share [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's position on unipolarity. With each passing day countries that seek freedom and independence are accepting the need of multipolarity in the world. "Our relations are filled with a comaradery feeling, we hold similar beliefs," the Iranian president said.

The agreement on a comprehensive strategic partnership signed between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Pezeshkian following their Moscow talks on January 17 envisages bolstering bilateral security and defense ties.

MP/