“We still can do it with an extra effort,” Borrell says

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said about his Fri. phone call with Iranian FM and the Vienna talks, “We still can do and reach a final agreement over nuclear deal with extra effort.”

In a tweet on Saturday, Josep Borrell wrote, “Spoke again to @Amirabdolahian. The possibility to strike a deal and return to #JCPOA is shrinking.”

“But we still can do it with an extra effort. As coordinator, I stand ready any time to facilitate a solution to the latest outstanding issues,” he added.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian talked with EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell by phone on Friday evening to discuss the latest developments in the Vienna talks aimed at removing anti-Iranian sanctions as well as other issues in Iran-EU relations.

In the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement, adding that the recent move of the United States and three European countries in drafting an anti-Iranian resolution for the upcoming IEAE's BoG meeting is a behavior contrary to the diplomatic practice.

Also on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister told his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that the US and the E3 move in drafting the anti-Iran resolution would disrupt the process of negotiations.

MA/5506575

News Code 187564
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
