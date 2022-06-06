Iran to not give up rights in talks, Palestine support

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Palestinian officials and people who are in Tehran to attend a ceremony held yesterday in commemoration of the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

In the meeting, the minister pointed out that in the thought and perspective of Imam Khomeini (RA) the issue of Palestine and Quds had a special and strategic place, adding that Imam Khomeini considered Palestine as number one issue in the Islamic world.

He emphasized that Imam Khamenei as well as the current Leader Ayatollah Khamenei pay special attention to the issue of the liberation of Palestine and believe in the liberation of the entire Palestinian lands from the occupation of the criminal Zionists.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will not back down from its principled position despite all the pressures," he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized "We do not give up on the rights of the Iranian people in the negotiations, nor do we abandon support for the Palestinian rights," adding that "We will continue to support the resistance and the liberation struggle of the Palestinian people."

Amir-Abdullahian described the action of some Islamic countries in establishing and normalizing relations with the Zionist regime of Israel as a betrayal to the Palestinian cause and pointed out that those countries will regret their action.

