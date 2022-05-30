Iran's enriched uranium stockpile 18 times over JCPOA limit

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in its latest report on Iran's nuclear program that it "estimated that, as of May 15, 2022, Iran's total enriched stockpile was 3,809.3 kilograms," media have reported.

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kg of a specific compound, the equivalent of 202.8 kg of uranium, the AFP said.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegation and the delegations of the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the illegitimate anti-Iran sanctions.

The US Treasury Department recently announced new sanctions on IRGC Quds Force in yet another sign of continued animosity towards the Iranian nation despite its claims of willingness to lift the Trump-era sanctions earlier today.

Tehran has insisted that it will come back to full abidance by the JCPOA only if the United States removes the sanctions it has imposed after its illegitimate pull out of the JCPOA in 2018 amid the indifference of the European participants in the deal to the violation of the deal by Washington.

Tehran has taken steps away from the nuclear deal known as the remedial measures but it has not left it yet and it has said it will reverse course and will stop remedial measures will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the other parties force Washington to lift the sanctions.

Iran also says that the resumption of the Vienna talks awaits US political decision to lift the sanctions, as the talks prove to be futile so far.

The Iranian nuclear organization (AEOI) said recently that enrichment at both 20% and 60% levels are underway in Iran.

KI