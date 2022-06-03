Iran to respond to any ill moves by US, E3 at IAEA board

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Friday afternoon talked EU Foreign Policy Chief Josef Borrell by phone to discuss the latest developments in the Vienna talks aimed at removing anti-Iran sanctions as well as other issues in Iran-EU relations.

In the telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian said that the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to reach a good, strong, and lasting agreement, adding that the recent move of the United States and three European countries in drafting an anti-Iranian resolution for the upcoming IEAE BoG meeting is a behavior contrary to the diplomatic practice.

He also stressed that such hasty and unconstructive moves will make the negotiation process more difficult and complicated.

Iranian top diplomat also warned that any politically-motivated action by the United States and the three European countries in the IAEA BoG meeting will undoubtedly be met with a proportionate, effective, and immediate Iran's response.

While appreciating the efforts of Joseph Borrell, he reiterated Iran's readiness and will to continue and conclude the Vienna talks in a realistic and agreed way.

Referring to the destructive actions of the Zionist regime of Israel, which possesses massive illegal nuclear arsenals, said that Grossi's meeting with the Zionist regime's premier Naftali Bennett, ahead of the body's Board of Governors, violates the principle of impartiality and the technical status of the IAEA.

EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell, for his part, criticized some efforts to halt the talks, stressing the need to speed up the outcome of the talks and reaching an agreement

Borrell stressed the need to continue to focus on negotiations to return all parties to JCPOA commitments regardless of the current negative atmosphere in the IAEA.

The two sides stressed the need for professionalism and impartiality of the IAEA.

