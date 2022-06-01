US, E3 present anti-Iran resolution to IAEA Board

A draft resolution by the United States, France, Britain and Germany for next week's meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors calls on Iran to answer the watchdog's longstanding questions on uranium traces found at three sites.

The International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board "calls upon Iran to act on an urgent basis to fulfil its legal obligations and take up immediately the (IAEA) Director General's offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues", the draft text sent to IAEA member states and seen by Reuters on Wednesday said.

The IAEA said in its latest report that Iran has not credibly answered long-standing IAEA questions about the origin of uranium particles found at three undeclared sites.

Iran strongly rejects the allegations, stressing that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh reacted to the new IAEA report and said on Tuesday that "Unfortunately, the report does not reflect the reality of the negotiations between Iran and the IAEA."

Tehran has taken steps away from the nuclear deal known as the remedial measures and has said it will reverse course and will return to full compliance with the JCPOA once the other parties force Washington to lift the sanctions.

The Vienna talks between the Iranian delegation and the delegations of the P4 + 1 (Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany) with the indirect involvement of the United States, which is not a JCPOA participant anymore after its illegal withdrawal from the deal in May 2018 were paused on March 11 at the request of the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell amid the US refusal to lift the illegitimate anti-Iran sanctions.

Iran also says that the resumption of the Vienna talks awaits the US political decision to lift the sanctions, as the talks prove to be futile so far.

The Iranian nuclear organization (AEOI) said recently that enrichment at both 20% and 60% levels are underway in Iran.

KI