"Iran has given accurate answers to IAEA questions"

The AEOI chief said that the answers that Iran has given to the IAEA questions have been accurate and precise.

"[Rafael] Grossi does not have serious will to admit that Iran's answers are convincing," he highlighted.

Eslami added that IAEA invokes intelligence reports provided to it by Iran's enemies, with the Israeli regime at the top.

The Iranian nuclear chief also said that the resolution that certain countries are trying to present to IAEA's Board of Governors will not create a new situation, calling on the agency to abide by law and not to give in to the pressures by the certain member states.

Rafael Grossi on Monday reiterated his claims on Iran nuclear program and called on Tehran to give information on nuclar particles found in three alleged nuclear sites.

The AEOI chief also said that the agency has not condemned the sabotage attack on Iranian nuclear facilities, which calls into question the impartiality of the agency.

He stressed that Iran's nuclear program is for peaceful purposes, adding that nuclear arms have no place in Iran's strategy.

"Our share of world energy is 3%, but 25% of the IAEA monitoring work takes place in our territories," the top Iranian nuclear official pointed out.

He added that the top Iranian authorities will decide on the 90% uranium enrichment, adding that "We do not decide to enrich uranium for provocations."

"We will continue our peaceful nuclear activities without taking into account the fate of the nuclear deal," he underscored.

Eslami went on to say that "the IAEA's access to the surveillance data and recordings depends on the fate of the agreement (JCPOA)" adding that "We are ready to abide by the agreement in return for the other parties' adherence to all clauses of the agreement."

