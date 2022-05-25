"Long-term cooperation consolidates regional relations"

Ali Bagheri Kani made the remarks in a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Farhat Sadiqov.

To achieve the favorable objectives, the official processes must be speeded up, he pointed out.

In order to bolster regional stability and secure the interests of the two states in counterterrorism, countering drug trafficking as well as common security issues in the region, bilateral cooperation must be enhanced, he added.

Referring to the current developments in Afghanistan, the Iranian deputy foreign minister stressed that countries should pay attention to the situation of Afghan people.

Pointing to the significance of establishing peace and tranquility in Afghanistan, Bagheri Kani described long-term cooperation as strengthening and sustaining regional ties.

Farhat Sadiqov, for his part, stressed his country's interest in developing relations with Iran, particularly in the transportation, trade, and using Chabahar port to facilitate and increase mutual exports and imports.

"The traditional and previous routes do not meet the needs of food security and it is necessary to find alternative routes," the Uzbek deputy foreign minister added.

